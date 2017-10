A slew of alternative and hard-rock heavyhitters team up for Rock the Ranch, a two-stage music festival in Twin Lakes, Wis. This year's absolutely loaded bill includes Five Finger Death Punch, Theory of a Deadman, Hinder, AlterBridger, Saliva, Halestorm, Candlebox, Non Point, 10 Years, Black Stone Cherry, Crossfade, Dope, Powerman 5000, Local H, Adelita's Way and more.