Like an even lower-budget, more-absurdist version of comedy and music-video programs MTV used to run late at night, back when the channel broadcast both comedy and music videos, the locally produced TV show “Rock & Roller Remote Controller” follows the adventures of the dimwitted man-child Tabman and his magic remote control, a format that breaks frequently for eccentric music videos from garage-leaning local bands. Tonight the crew hosts a screening party for the show's fourth episode, in which a nemesis tries to steal Tabman's trusty remote. The event will feature performances from the bands featured in the latest episode: Drugs Dragons, The Elephant Walk, Holy Shit! and Liquor Store.