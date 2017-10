Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Lukyn Skywyrd, Bellevue Suite, Bad Medicine, Steepwater, Black Frog and Choogy Band. The $10 cover charge goes straight to Toys for Tots.