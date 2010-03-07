Now in its eighth year, WMSE’s annual Rockabilly Chili Contest is the largest and most anticipated of the city’s many chili cookoffs, featuring 57 chilisincluding 12 vegetarian varietiesfrom 48 restaurants like Roots, Palomino, AJ Bombers, Café Lulu, Hinterland and Maxie’s Southern Comfort. Admission is $6, and each chili sample is $1, though you can get a couple free samples with the donation of four non-perishable food items to the Hunger Task Force. And as always, yes, there will literally be rockabilly music at the event, courtesy of WMSE DJs Jonny Z and Dietrich.