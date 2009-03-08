There are as many chili recipes as there are chefs. The popular winter dish can be made with pineapples, peanut butter, potatoes, tofuif you can eat it, it’s probably been in a chili somewhere in the world. That there’s no single, defining chili recipe has made winter events like WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Contest, now in its seventh year, so popular. The event drew more than 1,500 people last year, and with 39 restaurants and 52 chili varieties on tap, this year should be another packed affair. Awards will be given out for best meat, vegetarian, heat and table presentation. Proceeds, of course, go to 91.7 WMSE.