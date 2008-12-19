Though the vocal group has explored other topics on their infrequent studio albums, Rockapella’s biggest claims to fame remain Carmen Sandiego, Folgers Coffee and, increasingly, Christmas. The latter is the focus of tonight’s holiday show and two of the band’s most recent records, 2000’s Christmas and 2002’s Comfort & Joy. Those discs found Rockapella rearranging standards like “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in their trademark doo-wop style, complete with proto-beatbox percussion and ample silly voices. Rockapella visits the Cedarburg PAC tonight for an 8 p.m. show.