In just a few weeks the city will be overrun by graying bikers blasting Steppenwolf and grumbling about their old ladies, but the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show in Riverwest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street, attracts a different, more youthful kind of biker counterculturein particular, those side-burned, rockabilly throwback types who reside in the bars of Riverwest and Bay View. Between all the throwback sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, supermotos and sidecars, the vintage bike show is novel enough for non-enthusiasts to enjoy, as is the music lineup, which includes Call Me Lightning, Juniper Tar, Protestant and The Responselocal bands as far removed from the Molly Hatchet/George Thorogood school of biker-rock as you can get.