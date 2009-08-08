Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attracts a different, more youthful kind of biker counterculture, drawing in particular those side-burned, rockabilly throwback types who reside in the bars of Riverwest and Bay View. Between all the classic sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, supermotos and sidecars, Rockberbox’s vintage bike show is novel enough for even non-enthusiasts to enjoy, and its music lineup, which includes The Speed Freaks, Red Knife Lottery and The Wildbirds, is about as far removed from the Molly Hatchet/George Thorogood school of biker-rock as you can get.