The four years Phantom Planet spent between their latest album, Raise The Dead, and their previous, self-titled album haven’t been especially kind to the band. In that time, they’ve fallen from potential next-big-thing to yesterday’s news, in large part because the novelty of a band that once featured movie star Jason Schwartzman wore off, and the band’s best known song, “California,” wore out its welcome after years of doubling as the theme to television’s “The O.C.” When the band plays as part of a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight, they won’t even be headlining: They’ll be supporting The Rocket Summer, a lightweight, acoustic emo-pop outfit led by a vapid (but photogenic) young Texan. Ouch.