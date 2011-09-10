Rocky Votolato w/ Matt Pond PA and Jeff Pianki

Indie-folk singer-songwriter Rocky Votolato came of age around the same time as many greats from the turn-of-the-century Seattle music scene, collaborating with peers like David Bazan, Rosie Thomas, Red Stars Theory and Death Cab for Cutie. Though Votolato did time in the heavy indie band Waxwing, along with his brother Cody, of screamo heroes The Blood Brothers, his solo work leans toward quiet, intimate songs, with a faint flavor of country. In February he released his mostly acoustic sixth album, True Devotion .