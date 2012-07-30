Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks

Two of the biggest pop and rock stars of the '70s and '80s come together for this shared bill. Rod Stewart has been paying homage to the American song book lately, releasing albums like 2010's <i>Fly Me to the Moon… The Great American Songbook Volume V</i>, but expect him to play most of his biggest hits tonight, including “Maggie May” and “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy</I>?” Former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, meanwhile, has added some new material to her own songbook, penning songs with David Stewart of the Eurythmics for her latest album, 2011's <i>In Your Dreams</i>. <P>