Rodney Atkins established himself as one of modern country's top draws when the 2006 album <I>If You're Going Through Hell</i> amassed four No. 1 country hits. Atkins' Tennessee drawl and plucky lyrics permeate hits such as “Watching You,” and his mellow vision of country life glows through singles like his recent “Farmer's Daughter,” a bonus single included on the reissue of his hit 2009 album, <I>It's America</i>. Atkins plays the Miller Lite Oasis stage tonight as part of the Country Throwdown Tour with Josh Thompson (6:30 p.m.) and Gary Allan (10 p.m.)