Rodney Atkins established himself as one of modern country’s top draws when the 2006 album If You’re Going Through Hell amassed four No. 1 country hits. Atkins’ Tennessee drawl and plucky lyrics permeate hits such as “Watching You,” and his mellow vision of country life glows through singles like his recent “Farmer’s Daughter,” a bonus single included on the reissue of his hit 2009 album, It’s America .