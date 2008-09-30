A contemporary of Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell cut his teeth playing in Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band before literally marrying into country royalty, wedding Rosanne Cash and producing her albums until their 1992 divorce. He’s had an on-again/off-again solo career, too, most memorably recording the great 1988 album Diamonds and Dirt, a mean collection of traditional country and rollicking pub rock. Crowell plays the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 7:30 p.m. in support of his latest album, Sex and Gasoline, which sports the sturdy, acoustic sound that have the singer/songwriter has stuck to for much of the past decade.