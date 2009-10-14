Guitar virtuosos who play what might be best described as guitar virtuoso music, Rodrigo y Gabriela are a strange melting pot of music. They have a sound that explains their real life storyan instrumental Flamenco duo that was once a heavy metal band before they tempered their style as buskers in Dublin. Rodrigo y Gabriela were versatile enough to be tapped for a Robert Rodriguez soundtrack and a Nightmare Before Christmas tribute album, all before recording what might be the only worthwhile cover of “Stairway to Heaven.” That cover made them a popular international touring act. On their latest album, 11:11 , Rodrigo y Gabriela cover Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Michel Camilo and John McLaughlin.