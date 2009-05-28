Roger Cline and the Peacemakers

While the resilient “King of the Hill” probably keeps royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit, The Peacemakers, which have attracted a similarly cultish following with their amiable Americana. Some of the seedier, outlaw country influences have evaporated on recent albums like last year’s Turbo Ocho, but they’ve been replaced by chipper, roots-pop hooks of the sort fellow Arizonans The Gin Blossoms specialize in.