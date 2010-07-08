Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit, The Peacemakers, which have attracted a similarly cultish following with their amiable Americana. Some of the seedier, outlaw country influences of Clyne’s early work have evaporated on recent albums like 2008’s Turbo Ocho Sessions , but they’ve been replaced by chipper, roots-pop hooks of the sort fellow Arizonans The Gin Blossoms specialize in.