Rogue Wave w/ Midlake

After Oakland singer-guitarist Zach Schwartz lost his job in the dot-com crash, he made a clean break from his band Desoto Reds to found his own group, Rogue Wave. The personable indie-pop of Rogue Wave’s 2003 debut, Out of the Shadow , earned the band a home on Sub Pop Records, where they fit right in on a roster that at the time included The Shins. The group has since moved to Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records, which, along with the endless succession of television shows and movies that have licensed their musicincluding last year’s Love Happens , where Jennifer Aniston and Aaron Eckhart borrow a cherry picker to watch a sold-out outdoor Rogue Wave concertsuggests the band’s music has grown tamer than it actually has. The group’s latest album, Permalight , is among their liveliest, dialing up the volume and tempo from 2007’s middle-of-the-road Asleep at Heaven’s Gate .