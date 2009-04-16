A love of early alt-country isn’t the only thing that the Chapel Hill quartet Roman Candle shares with Wilco; both have record-label horror stories. After Roman Candle finished recording their second album, The Wee Hours Revue , their label, Hollywood Records, playing the archetypal evil record company, refused to release their work, mirroring Wilco’s infamous battle with Reprise over the fate of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot . V2 records stepped in and bought the rights to the long dormant album, giving Wee Hours a release in 2006. Though the album, which the band recorded with Chris Stamey, lacks Yankee Hotel ’s ambitions, it charmingly captures the twangy pep of mid-’90s era Wilco and Whiskeytown. Roman Candle’s next album, Oh Tall Tree in the Ear , is slated for a release this May.