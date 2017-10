Ron White is the most ornery of the Blue Collar Comedy collective, and unlike his peers Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall, he eschews the “dumb redneck” character, preferring to play the cursing, “what’s wrong with the world?” observer. An attempted variety show for the WB network, “The Ron White Show,” didn’t work out so well, but White has had better success with solo comedy specials, the latest of which, Ron White: Behavioral Problems , was released this spring.