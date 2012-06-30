Fans worried that The Roots' job as the house band for Jimmy Fallon's incarnation of “Late Night” would slow hip-hop's most celebrated live act can breathe easy. Even with their TV commitments, The Roots have continued to tour at a steady clip, and they've released three albums since joining NBC in 2009, including 2010's <i>How I Got Over</i>, which found the band branching out to incorporate some of the indie-rock sounds they had been exposed to through Fallon's show. Better yet was last year's dense and demanding <i>Undun</i>, a cross-genre song cycle thick with racial and existential themes.