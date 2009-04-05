The Rosebuds w/ Megafaun

Bands like the Handsome Furs, Matt and Kim and Mates of State all rely on that delicate chemistry that only a husband and wife can create. The same goes for The Rosebuds, the North Carolina team of Ivan Howard and Kelly Crisp, who returned to dark, fuzzy pop on their latest album, 2008’s Life Like, after an affair with chilly synths on 2007’s Night of the Furies. The duo’s best work is sweet and infectious, hinting at demons that are just out of sight. Pairing rustic rhythms with white noise, openers Megafaun are at the more experimental end of the flannelled indie-folk scene that’s boomed in recent years. Though they risk being dismissed as a footnote for their ties to Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who played in an earlier incarnation of the band, their restless 2008 debut, Bury the Square, casts an impressive shadow of its own.