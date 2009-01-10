Produced in the intimate confines of the Boulevard Theatre’s storefront space on South Kinnickinnic Avenue, the company’s latest production, Victor L. Cahn’s comedy Roses in December, stars Anne Miller as a graduate student attempting to persuade an accomplished author (played by David Ferrie) to correspond with her. It is established early on that the author in question is a traditionalist who works without the aid of a home computer. Without today's usual e-mails and text messages, the correspondence is confined to letters sent through the mail, so the resulting 90-minute story is a strange hybrid of writing, reading and speaking. Tonight’s performance is at 8 p.m.