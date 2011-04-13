Roster McCabe w/ UV Hippo

The Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and semi-regular shows at clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota in 2005, first playing acoustic rock, which they ditched in favor of the blend of '70s funk and reggae they now tour behind. With eyes squarely fixed on the jam faithful, last year the group released their new album, Through Space & Time , a trippier follow-up to their 2007 debut, The Rhythm/The Elements .