Though he’s best known as the mulleted, kilted WWE wrestlerand perhaps the greatest (and most likable) villain the fake sport has ever seen, infamously taking on good guys Hulk Hogan and Mr. T at the inaugural 1985 WrestleMania event“Rowdy” Roddy Piper also moonlights as a comedian, bringing to small comedy clubs the same oversized personality he brought to the ring during his heyday. In recent years, Piper has also displayed his comedy chops through appearances on “Robot Chicken,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”