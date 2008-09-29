RRIICCEE - Canceled

×
Fans hoping to see dead-eyed actor Vincent Gallo’s new band RRIICCEE tonight are out of luck. The experimental group’s 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight has been canceled. Ticket holders can get a refund at the place of purchase.
