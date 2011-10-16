Rubblebucket Orchestra w/ Stepdad and Chalice in the Palace

Dynamic and energetic, Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth of the Brooklyn ensemble Rubblebucket look beyond the usual pop, dance and jam-music influences to create an experimental fusion of funk, jazz and Afrobeat. Leaning more on the brass than the strings, Rubblebucket tours with an ever-changing lineup of backing instrumentalists, often packing the stage not only with guitarists, bassists, drummers and keyboardists, but also trumpeters, saxophonists, euphonium players and others. The band recorded its latest full-length, Omega La La , at DFA Studios with LCD Soundsystem producer Eric Broucek.