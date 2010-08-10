Rufus Wainwright w/ Martha Wainwright

­In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater's acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and performing a quick song-and-dance routine in drag as part of his tribute to Judy Garland. That concert was recorded for a live DVD and album that was released last year, Milwaukee at Last!!! Sharing a bill with his sister, folk-rocker Martha Wainwright, Rufus returns to Milwaukee tonight performing behind his stark new album, All Days Are Nights: Songs for Lulu, which he recorded alone on piano, without his usual backing orchestra.