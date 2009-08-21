The Rural Alberta Advantage w/ Catfish Haven

The latest in a long line of great songwriters and awful vocalists inspired/emboldened by Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum, The Rural Alberta Advantage’s Nils Edenloff sings concise, boldly arranged tributes to home and heritage on the group’s brisk, catchy Hometowns . That self-released 2008 album earned enough buzz that Saddle Creek picked it up for a proper release this summer, a testament to the enduring appeal of mournful songs with chipper glockenspiels. Openers Catfish Haven polished their greasy garage-rock into a slick, high-concept tribute to ’70s glam-rock on their sophomore album, last year’s Devastator . Also playing: Frontier Folk Nebraska and Common Loon.