The Rural Alberta Advantage w/ The Fatty Acids and Conrad Plymouth

­The latest in a long line of great songwriters with awful voices inspired/emboldened by Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum, The Rural Alberta Advantage's Nils Edenloff sings concise, boldly arranged tributes to home and heritage on the group's brisk, catchy debut, Hometowns. That self-released 2008 album earned enough buzz that Saddle Creek picked it up for a proper release last summer, a testament to the enduring appeal of mournful songs with chipper glockenspiels. The Rural Alberta Advantage return to Milwaukee this week after a well-received show last August at the Cactus Club.