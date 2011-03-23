The Rural Rural Alberta Advantage w/ James Vincent McMorrow and Dinosaur Feathers

The latest in a long line of great songwriters and awful vocalists inspired/emboldened by Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum, The Rural Alberta Advantage's Nils Edenloff sang concise, boldly arranged tributes to home and heritage on the group's brisk, catchy Hometowns . That self-released 2008 album earned enough buzz that Saddle Creek picked it up for a re-release, a testament to the enduring appeal of mournful songs with chipper glockenspiels. This month the label issued the band's follow-up album, Departing .