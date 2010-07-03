When you’re the three guys in Rushthe same three guys who have been in Rush since 1974you can call your current North American trek the “Time Machine Tour.” This “evening with Rush” will feature the band’s most popular album, 1981’s Moving Pictures “Tom Sawyer,” anyone?performed in its entirety, plus other classics and new tunes from the Canadian prog-rock trio’s forthcoming 20th studio album. “Everybody was kind of itching to get on the road and get in ‘peak playing form’ before we recorded the bulk of the record,” vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee recently told Rolling Stone . “In a way, we have this tendency to take a long period of time off, and then we kind of get our chops together and go record. We thought it’s kind of ass-backwards, really, because when you finish a long tour, you're in such amazing playing shape that that’s the time you should go in and start laying down tracks. But, of course, you're exhausted by then.”