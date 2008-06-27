How is Rush, a band comprised of three Canadians each pushing 60 who have been making music together since 1974, still headlining large venues like the Marcus Amphitheater? The answer can be found in the progressive-rock band’s rabid fan base (among the most loyal in all of music), which continues after all these years to worship at the musical altar of guitarist Alex Lifeson, vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee and especially drummer Neil Peart. Rush has changed with the times, retaining its heavy-metal-meets-progressive-rock edge while evolving from geeky concept albums and onstage kimonos in the ’70s to today’s diverse recordings with relevant messages (and a mandolin!) performed by three of the most gifted players on the planet. Their show begins at 7:30 p.m. tonight.