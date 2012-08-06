Russian Circles w/ Chelsea Wolfe and Marriages

With a knack for dynamic instrumental experimentation, Chicago atmospheric metal trio Russian Circles covers a lot of ground without lyrics. Guitarist Mike Sullivan's simultaneously delicate and heavy riffs blend with the nervous, high-speed chase of drummer Dave Turncrantz and the loose, growling bass of Brian Cook. They've stretched their sound with every album, building on the piano and mellotron accents of their 2006 debut, <i>Enter</i>, with orchestral elements on their recent works, including violins on 2009's <i>Geneva</i> and cello and accordion on 2011's <i>Empros</i>.