Drawing at times from the crushing math-rock of Don Caballero as their better-documented metal influences, Chicago’s instrumental trio Russian Circles grows more nuanced with each release. The group’s latest, 2009’s Geneva , dramatically tones down the bruising riffs of their 2006 debut, Enter , and its 2008 follow-up, Station , instead emphasizing softer, post-rock passages that only heighten the songs’ almost unbearable tension.