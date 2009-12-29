Rusted Root w/ Tom Fuller

Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on their crossover hit “Send Me On My Way.” That song is where the Pittsburgh band’s greater fame begins and end, but they continue to support themselves as a popular live band, where their fusion of bluegrass, rock and world music fills a unique niche. This spring they released their sixth studio album, Stereo Rodeo .