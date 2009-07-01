Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on their crossover hit “Send Me On My Way.” In a sense, the band peaked too soon, and was unable to capitalize on the current jam scene, which allows bands to make a killing touring to a dedicated cult following, but Rusted Root has done alright for themselves on the general-audience festival circuit, where their up-tempo hit remains a favorite.