Rusty Ps w/ AUTOMatic, Kid Cut Up and DJ Bizzon

Born of the considerably more barren Milwaukee hip-hop scene of the mid-'90s, The Rusty Ps have in recent years taken on a role as the scene's elder statesmen, playing shows and collaborating with the younger talent that now proliferates the city. Like many of the city's hip-hop acts, they idolize the genre as it existed in its earlier, party-friendly and uplifting incarnations, but they're not strict traditionalists. On their latest record, 2008's The Shape of Things to Come , they rap over slightly offkilter funk beats that are all their own. They share a bill tonight with fellow local hip-hop acts AUTOMatic, Kid Cut Up and DJ Bizzon.