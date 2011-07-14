Ruth Grotenrath & Schomer Lichtner: Interior/Exterior

Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee's Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century modern art movement led by Henri Matisse (1869-1954), influences her career, which began about 15 years after the Fauves arrived in Paris. It was during the late-1930s that Grotenrath's distinct style evolved to emulate Fauvism's delight in vivid color, form and pattern. Through Aug. 7, the Haggerty Museum hosts this exhibition of still-life paintings by Grotenrath and scenes of Holy Hill by her husband, Schomer Lichtner (1905-2006).