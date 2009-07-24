Against the backdrop of the Tour de France, the Riverwest neighborhood hosts a bike race of its own: The RW24, a 24-hour urban biking competition, which has returned for its second year to great fanfare. In fact, so many people have already signed up for this year’s race that the organizers have run out of T-shirts and water bottles for participants, but latecomers are still welcome to register and see if they have what it takes to win. The event kicks off tonight at 6:30 with an opening ceremony, then the race begins at 7. For more information, visit Riverwest24.com.