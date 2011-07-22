As a player in the third-wave ska scene since the mid-1990s, it would be easy to label California's Rx Bandits as yet another ska punk band clinging to the genre's already well-established tropes. In reality, though, the group's records have transcended ska conventions, drawing not just from reggae and punk but also more unexpected forms of alternative and even progressive rock, to become increasingly unclassifiable. It seems that 2009's Mandala will be their last, however: The group is breaking up after their tour this summer.