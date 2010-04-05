Spit out from the same southern California high school as ska mainstay Reel Big Fish, Rx Bandits began their career at a young age and under the name The Pharmaceutical Bandits. Orange County’s music scene fed the Rx Bandits’ growth into the area’s typical ska and punk band with pop flair, and continued success hurled them onto stages at Warped Tour and Bonnaroo. Rx Bandits’ music has transformed since their debut in 1999 to include a more reggae and rock approach, specifically noticed on their latest album, Mandala , but they still stay true to their ska roots with the continued presence of a horn section.