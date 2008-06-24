It’s difficult to muster too much pity for someone so undeservingly privileged, but Ryan Cabrera, who plays the Rave tonight at 8 p.m., is becoming one of pop music’s most pathetic figures. Mentored by manager Joe Simpson, who signed the pretty-boy singer because of his highly publicized (and, thanks to MTV, televised) relationship with daughter Ashlee Simpson, Cabrera never became a bona fide star despite the considerable financial backing. Pouring further salt in his wounded pride, Ashlee Simpson went on to marry a far more successful dudeFall Out Boy’s Pete Wentzleaving Cabrera something of a third-rate K-Fed. Cabrera recently shed his once-trademark bleach-blond, Abercrombie & Fitch hair spikes in favor of a shaggy-haired, homeless-rocker-confident-in-his-sexuality look, but the reinvention did nothing to revive his career. His most recent album of new wave-inspired commercial pop, The Moon Under Water, debuted pathetically at the tail end of the Billboard 200 (No. 177) before falling off the charts completely just one week later.
Ryan Cabrera
Tonight @ the Rave - 8 p.m.
