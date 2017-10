A burgeoning singer-songwriter in a jam-rock circuit oversaturated with burgeoning singer-songwriters, Massachusetts’ Ryan Montbleau is as freewheeling as more established jammin’ bros like Keller Williams and G. Love, but sets himself apart with flashes of ragtime and zydeco music. In the spirit of the Dave Matthews Band, the touring Ryan Montbleau Band, which plays Shank Hall tonight at 8 p.m., is drawn to the fiddle like Blue %uFFFDyster Cult is to the cowbell.