S. Carey w/ Conrad Plymouth

Eau Claire drummer S. Carey parlayed his fandom of Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago into a gig touring with that group. Between tours, Carey pieced together the songs that would make up his 2010 solo album, All We Grow , intricately composed, meticulously crafted, atmospheric folk very much in the spirit of bandmate Justin Vernon’s work, though it leans on regal, classically informed arrangements where Vernon prefers raw emotion. Tonight Carey headlines the second of two anniversary shows for the local music blog Muzzle of Bees, supported by another group with Eau Claire ties, Milwaukee folk-rockers Conrad Plymouth.