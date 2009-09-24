For a quarter century, Saffire - The Uppity Blues Women have been singing about do-nothing men and the horrors of menopause. Their storythree women of a certain age escaping home and launching a new career as an acoustic blues trioearned them adoring press coverage from all corners, but now, after seven albums, the group is calling it quits with one final lap around the country. They’ll play their last show in Milwaukee tonight at Shank Hall; expect to hear material from their final album, Havin’ The Last Word .