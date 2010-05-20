Sage Francis and Free Moral Agents w/ B. Dolan

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e , the former slam poet’s fire-and-brimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead solicited musical contributions from Modest Mouse/Iron and Wine producer Brian Deck and members of Califone, Calexico and Death Cab for Cutie, so this time around his usual tales of youthful alienation and overzealous authority figures are set to spiraling indie-rock guitars and rustic, back-porch twang. For this tour, the rapper will be backed by the band Free Moral Agents.