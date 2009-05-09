Thanks in large part to the jam scene’s interest, bluegrass has been stretched in some very untraditional directions over the last decade. Milwaukee’s Salt Creek is among those breaking the unwritten conventions of the genre, but they don’t abide strictly by the rules of jam music, either, relying instead on the interplay of two musicians born into different schools: Banjoist Colin O’Brien, a classically trained guitarist, and bassist Guy Fiorentini, who cut his teeth in Milwaukee’s ’90s punk scene. The quartet, which also leans on the easy guitar work of Jim Eannelli and the unusually prominent (at least for bluegrass) drums of Eric Radloff, tonight celebrates the release of its latest album, Live!