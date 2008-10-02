Keeping with Cirque du Soleil’s vision of cramming as many amazing acts of human agility onto a stage as can possibly fit at one time, Saltimbanco is the company’s oldest touring revue and a good overview of the company’s blend of ballet, juggling, acrobatics and general feats of strength. Though, like all of Cirque du Soleil’s early creations, there’s no tangible plot here, the show revolves around several poignant images and motifs, including some bizarre, vibrantly colored worms. The touring production of Saltimbanco runs through Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Bradley Center, with a 7:30 p.m. performance tonight.