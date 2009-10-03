The Saltshakers w/ The Nice Outfit and Elusive Parallelograms

Taking cues from ’60s garage-rock bands like The Kinks and The Stooges as well as ’70s punk bands with an ear for bubblegum hooks, like The Ramones and The Buzzcocks, Milwaukee’s Saltshakers play power-pop at its most simple and direct. Tonight the group celebrates the release of its latest album, Lights Out , which borrows not only from the aesthetics of ’60s garage rock, but also the subject matter. Most every song is about love and young relationships in flux. Admission to tonight’s show includes a copy of the album.